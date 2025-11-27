Charlotte Commencement Tradition, Forever A Niner, Connects Graduates And Their Families

The UNC Charlotte Alumni Association invites all Fall 2025 graduates and up to four guests to participate in a new commencement tradition: Forever a Niner, which connects and brings all graduates and their chosen families together to celebrate commencement and their many years of hard work.

Thursday, December 11, 2025

6:30 – 8:30 PM

Popp Martin Student Union 340

Graduating students and up to four (4) guests are invited to attend this drop-in event to connect with alumni networks! Representatives from each group will be available at individual tables to share information and distribute graduation stoles and cords. Rather than a structured ceremony, the event allows students and their guests to engage at their own pace, make meaningful connections, and commemorate this milestone with the people that have shaped their journey.

Alumni communities, including the Black Alumni Chapter, Legacy Alumni Network, GOLD Alumni Network, Latina/o Alumni Network, LGBTQIA+ Alumni Network and Niner Varsity Club, will be at Forever a Niner to help celebrate our graduates. All are welcome!

Please register using the link below. Registration closes on Thursday, December 4.

Registration

Complimentary parking will be available in the Student Union parking deck.

