Queens University Students Celebrated For Exceptional Commitments To Philanthropy

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Charlotte recently recognized Queens University of Charlotte student Ameyo “Olivia” Codije ’27 and alumna Claire Lechtenberg ’17 for their outstanding philanthropy efforts at their National Philanthropy Day celebration on November 13, 2025.

Codije received the Outstanding Student Philanthropist Award in recognition of her exceptional commitment to service, particularly her passionate work addressing food insecurity and supporting unhoused youth. Lechtenberg was honored with the Outstanding Emerging Fundraising Professional Award for her work at The Independent Picture House (IPH), where she has raised over $1 million in just two years.

Ameyo “Olivia” Codije ’27: A “Quiet Force” Against Food Insecurity

A third-year student at Queens University, Ameyo “Olivia” Codije ’27 is a double-major in psychology and data Analytics. Born in Togo, West Africa, and raised in North Carolina, she joined Queens as a Charlotte Talent Initiative (CTI) scholar, receiving essential mentorship and unique experiential learning opportunities through the Ally Financial cohort. Olivia quickly leveraged her strategic thinking to make an impact, particularly in combating food insecurity and supporting unhoused individuals. This dedication earned her the Outstanding Student Philanthropist Award.

Codije’s leadership is felt across campus, notably as the Student Coordinator for Room in the Inn through Belk Chapel—a significant role usually reserved for seniors, making her the first junior to hold the honor.

Queens University Chaplain Adrian Bird, Ph.D., who nominated Codije for this prestigious award, attests to her natural inclination toward service. “One of the things we love to do here at Queens is to empower and equip our students to become great leaders, and one way of doing that is by allowing them to participate in various service opportunities,” said Bird. “Olivia was someone who was drawn to these opportunities, and that really showed us a little bit about her heart, her heart to serve. With great compassion, she had that natural heartbeat to want to look out for other people.”

As a North Carolina Collegiate Hunger Challenge Ambassador, Codije embraced strong leadership and strategic planning initiatives that successfully engaged the Queens community in her mission. As part of her work as an Ambassador, she engaged with community partners, resulting in vital fundraising and donation drives. Under her initiatives, the campus food pantry secured a new refrigerator, significantly expanding its capacity to store perishable items and offer a greater quality and variety of food options to students. She has even demonstrated her strategic creativity by organizing a student cook-off, where teams used ingredients sourced directly from the campus pantry to prepare meals, sparking important discussions about the impact of food insecurity on students in higher education.

Codije’s dedication to philanthropy extends beyond the Queens campus. She interned with The Merancas Foundation in Charlotte, whose mission of investing in nonprofits that support those in crisis aligns closely with her values. Utilizing her skills, she contributed to strategic planning ideas for nonprofit growth. This experience allowed her to deepen her collaboration with Nourish Up, an organization that provides nutritious groceries and healthy meals to our neighbors in Mecklenburg County, where she regularly volunteers.

While accepting her award, Codije spoke passionately about the Queens community and her dedication. “I came to Queens for the small school feel, but instead, I found myself being accepted into a large family that has uplifted and supported me every step of the way,” she said. “I’ve learned that food insecurity is a solvable problem, and it is an issue that I am committed to fighting against.”

Claire Lechtenberg ’17: Royal Roots in Philanthropy

The Queens community celebrated a second major win at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon, with alumna Claire Lechtenberg ’17 being honored as the Outstanding Emerging Fundraising Professional.

Lechtenberg, who gave the commencement address as senior class president when she graduated, credits Queens with setting the trajectory for her career in the nonprofit sector.

“It was the Queens motto, ‘Not to be served, but to serve,’ that first attracted me to the university,” said Lechtenberg. “Throughout my time as a student, I felt like everything I learned all went back to reinvesting in the community. I believe Queens’ community and leaders gave me opportunities to foster the philanthropic spirit in myself through assignments and invitations to community events.”

The AFP Charlotte recognized Lechtenberg for her remarkable work at The Independent Picture House (IPH), Charlotte’s only nonprofit arthouse cinema. In just over two years, Lechtenberg raised over $1 million for the organization, with over $800,000 supporting the cinema’s 2024 Expansion, along with increasing donor retention and engagement.

Upon learning that Codije was also receiving an award at the event, Lechtenberg expressed immense pride. “I’m thrilled to know that there will be two Royals recognized at National Philanthropy Day,” she said. “It brings me such joy to see the Queens motto continuing to have an impact on current students and to know that our work is having an impact in our greater community.”

