Charlotte Pickleball Club Is Evolving Into A Legitimate Competitor With A National Ranking

In less than a decade, pickleball has exploded from a casual alternative to tennis into a professional sport on the rise. The Charlotte Pickleball Club is evolving with the game — crowdfunding for the first time with the aim of being nationally competitive with a roster that includes globally rated players.

“The Charlotte area has great pickleball players, and I think we’re giving them a reason to come to UNC Charlotte because of the culture we’re setting — we’re a legitimate competitor with a shot to win every tournament we enter,” said Alex Guy, a junior economics major.

UNC Charlotte is currently ranked No. 35 in the nation for pickleball, according to Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating— a global ratings system that gives composite scores to players and teams based on match results. But, it wasn’t like that a few years ago.

Kiley McCarty, a senior psychology and philosophy major and vice president of Club Pickleball, began playing the sport in 2020 as a way to stay active and social during the pandemic. When she arrived at Charlotte as a freshman, she gravitated toward the existing pickleball club to socialize and make new friends. At the time, the club was small and recreational. By her sophomore year, the competitive side had grown, and the club began attending regional tournaments.

McCarty studied abroad in Sydney, Australia, at the start of her junior year and returned to find the club had evolved again. McCarty was on a team that placed in the top five at a super regional tournament in New Jersey, earning a bid to nationals — an experience that gave her a first taste of winning in collegiate pickleball.

With an explosion of participation, the club has grown to nearly 100 active members — many seeking a competitive experience. The club partnered with Concord Pickleball, allowing members to practice on professional-grade courts. McCarty believes this is just the beginning.

“Universities have started giving out scholarships for pickleball — I think eventually it’s going to be a collegiate sport,” McCarty said. “At Charlotte, we’ve set this foundation, and we’re putting a lot of effort into this club so future players can benefit.”

Guy, in his second semester at Charlotte, is one of the club’s best players, and he has a background in professional pickleball. A transfer from Penn State, Guy took a year off school in 2023 to play in Charleston, South Carolina, with Anderson Scarpa — the No. 27 ranked doubles player in the nation — and his pro partner Greg Dow. Guy knew he wanted to pursue a career in pickleball after playing a competitive match against Ben Johns, the No. 1 ranked doubles player in the country and widely regarded as the “GOAT” of the sport.

Last year, Guy and Charlotte’s competitive team traveled to the DUPR Collegiate National Tournament in Atlanta. The massive venue was “heaven” to Guy. The team clashed with top players from across the nation, finishing 26th out of 100 colleges — falling to the University of Southern California, which made a run to the top eight. Guy is eager to follow up on last season’s success.

“I think our team’s even better this year, so I think we have the ability to knock off some top teams,” Guy said. “I’m excited to get some big upsets and earn some funding for our club.”



The quest to return to nationals begins at the DUPR Super Regional, Feb. 14–15, in Richmond, Virginia. To support Charlotte Club Pickleball, visit crowdfund.charlotte.edu.

