Central Piedmont’s Theatre Gap Initiative Presents TGI Mixtape Volume 3: Get Happy

When: March 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Central Campus, Parr Center

Join Theatre Gap Initiative for an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and celebration at TGI Mixtape Volume 3: Get Happy. This vibrant showcase highlights the talent and artistry of Central Piedmont’s TGI students as they take the stage to share their passion for the performing arts.

Broadway icon and Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Dreamgirls, Chicago, The Life, Fela!) will be honored with TGI’s inaugural Trailblazer Award for her extraordinary contributions to the arts and her commitment to inspiring future generations of performers.

Get ready for a night filled with joy, inspiration, and a few special surprises as the power of theatre to transform lives is celebrated. Don’t miss this celebration of talent and trailblazing excellence!

Tickets: Between $12.53-$58.62

Don’t wait, buy your tickets today!

