Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering’s New Faculty Expands Expertise

UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering welcomes new faculty to help support growing research activity and academic enrollment (Fall 2024 was Charlotte’s largest enrollment ever for first-year engineering students).

These new faculty bring expertise in the expanding fields of advanced manufacturing, connected vehicles, computer architecture, applied optics, materials science, quantum mechanical modeling, construction engineering, environmental engineering focusing on natural hazards and more.

The new faculty are (as shown above, left to right):

Mohammad Hokmabadi , Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Formerly: Scientist, nLIGHT, Inc.; Lithography Module Engineer, Intel Corp.

, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Soumitra Joy , Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Formerly: Device Engineer, Intel Corp.

, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Ozgur Keles , Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science Formerly Associate Professor, San Jose State University

, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science Chau Le , Assistant Professor, Department of Engineering Technology and Construction Management Formerly: Assistant Professor, North Dakota State University

, Assistant Professor, Department of Engineering Technology and Construction Management Ryan Rasanen , Assistant Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering Formerly: Geotechnical Engineer, Washington State Dept of Transportation

, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering Roger Tipton , Research Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science Formerly and currently Research Fellow, Newell Brands

, Research Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science Taner Tunc , Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science Formerly: Associate Professor, Sabanci University

, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science Miao Wang , Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Formerly: Assistant Professor, Miami University

, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Ke Zeng , Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Formerly: Postdoctoral Researcher, Stanford University

, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

W.S. Lee College of Engineering faculty increasingly lead critical investigations, including faculty early in their careers. Current NSF early career awards include:

NSF CAREER awards: Ahmed Arafa, Youxing Chen, Amir Ghasemi, Ozgur Keles, In-Hong Yang and Qiang Zhu

NSF Engineering Research Initiation awards: Jaime Berez, Erina Joyee, Lin Ma, Artur Wolek, Ran Zhang

The NSF also invited UNC Charlotte engineering faculty to submit a full proposal to the Engines program. As one of only 71 teams nationwide to be invited, UNC Charlotte’s CLEANcarolinas proposes to address advanced energy and industrial efficiency technologies, including power systems and conversion, grid technologies, and electro-mechanical technologies.

