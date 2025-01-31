Jessica McDonald and Kameron Sanders Represent JCSU At Mister HBCU And Miss HBCU Conference

By ANTHONY BROWN

History was made as the first-ever joint Mister HBCU and Miss HBCU Conference and Competition took center stage in Charlotte. This groundbreaking event showcased the leadership, talent and advocacy of student royalty from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, while also marking the inaugural Miss HBCU competition. The expansion provided a new platform for queens to uplift and advocate for HBCU culture worldwide.

The competition served as a beacon of excellence, bringing together kings and queens from 22 prestigious HBCUs to represent their institutions, highlight their platforms and demonstrate their commitment to change within the HBCU community. Through oratory presentations and talent showcases, the event emphasized the importance of student leadership and the impact these individuals have on their campuses and beyond.

Johnson C. Smith University was proudly represented by its 98th Miss JCSU, Jessica McDonald, and 14th Mister JCSU, Kameron Sanders, who competed with grace, confidence and undeniable school pride. Throughout the competition, McDonald and Sanders delivered compelling oratories and showcased their exceptional talents, embodying the spirit of “holding high the Gold and Blue.” Although they did not place in the final standings, their performances were a testament to their dedication, preparation and unwavering commitment to representing JCSU with excellence.

As we reflect on this historic occasion, we also look ahead. The Mister & Miss HBCU Competition is set to return to Charlotte in 2026, providing another opportunity to showcase the strength of JCSU Royalty. Let’s continue to celebrate, uplift and support our campus king and queen as they work tirelessly to represent Johnson C. Smith University with distinction.

Congratulations to Jessica McDonald and Kameron Sanders for their outstanding performances. Your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed. We are proud to call you our Mister & Miss JCSU.

Thank you to all who continue to support HBCU excellence. We look forward to next year’s competition with excitement and determination.

