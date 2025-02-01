Award-Winning Niner Times Editor Bryson Foster Is Writing His Way To Sports Journalism Excellence



By: SUSAN MESSINA

Bryson Foster ’23 can pinpoint the moment he became a lifelong sports fan. Summer 2009, Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark, Reds vs. Nationals. Outfielder Jonny Gomes whacked three home runs, a thrill that cemented for 9-year-old Bryson a decision to cheer for the Reds forever. His first major league ball game ignited a passion that continues to grow.

The backdrop for the trip Foster and his parents made from their home in Concord, North Carolina, to Ohio’s “Queen City”— and another the following year that included a Bengals football game — was an extended visit to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. A national leader in neuromuscular diseases and treatment, the acclaimed medical center offered high-level testing and care for Foster, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disease that affects all of his body’s muscles.

By middle school, these seemingly incongruous factors — one Bryson chose and one that found its way to him — collided to present opportunities that led to an interest in, and the discovery of a gift for, broadcasting. And an inkling about a future career.

At about the same time, his school’s basketball coach, who knew Foster was both a sports nut and an accomplished public speaker, encouraged him to announce middle school basketball games. From there, he became the voice for baseball, wrestling, track and field, and pep rallies.

“I was immersed in sports,” Foster recalled. “Although I’d lost the ability to walk, there were ways to be involved.” In high school, announcing continued for wrestling, lacrosse, soccer — and even robotics competitions. “These were definitely niche sports and I fell in love with them, too,” he said.

When it was time for college, for a lot of reasons, Foster chose UNC Charlotte. Proximity was a bonus as he is able to live at home and commute to campus.

Majoring in communication studies with a journalism minor, Foster joined the sports staff of Niner Times, the student-led campus newspaper. After winning the publication’s Writer of the Year award, he progressed through its ranks, first as the sports department’s assistant editor and, then, its editor.

“I have Brad Cole, my first sports editor who taught me everything, to thank,” Foster said. “I credit him with modeling the skills and habits I needed to develop into a good sports editor.”

Cole, who graduated in 2022, is now a content coordinator for WSOC-TV News in Charlotte.

“Bryson’s progress as a writer and student has been inspiring to watch,” Cole said. “He is someone who could make a lot of excuses, but doesn’t; every day he strives to be the best journalist and student he can be. In turn, he touches everyone around him. These traits make him the perfect leader, which he has become at the Niner Times. Bryson’s enthusiasm and professionalism will lead him into a great career in the future.”

