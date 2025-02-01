Nominate Someone For Charlotte’s 2025 Staff Employee Of The Year Awards

UNC Charlotte recognizes exemplary employees for their hard work and dedication to the campus community and beyond through the Staff Employee of the Year Awards program.



The Office of Human Resources is accepting nominations for the 2025 Staff Employee of the Year awards through 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21. Any permanent employee of UNC Charlotte can submit a nomination, and employees are encouraged to recommend colleagues for this honor.



Nominations can be submitted on behalf of an individual employee or a team. All permanent staff employees (SHRA and EHRA) with two or more years of continuous service at UNC Charlotte are eligible for consideration in any one of the five categories:

Devotion to Duty: The employee exhibits unselfish devotion to duty, far and above the normal requirements. They have contributed significantly to the advancement of UNC Charlotte and state service to the citizens of North Carolina.

Innovation: The employee has initiated research or has successfully established new and outstanding methods, practices, plans or designs.

Human Relations: The employee has made outstanding contributions toward enhancing the quality and morale of the workplace or creating a better public image of the University or state government.

Community and Public Service: The employee has made outstanding contributions by participating in or implementing community and public service projects.

Safety and Heroism: The employee demonstrated outstanding judgment or courage in an emergency, voluntarily risking his/her life or exhibiting meritorious action to prevent injury, loss or life or preventing damage to or loss of property.

An exception may be made for employees with less than two years of service in the category of safety and heroism.



Submit a nomination for the 2025 Staff Employee of the Year Awards.



Learn more about the Staff Employee of the Year awards and the nomination process on the HR website; questions can be directed to

[email protected].

