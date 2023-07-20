Charlotte Alumnus Changing The World Through Communication Platforms

Charlotte alumnus Chad Stachowicz ’21 has achieved entrepreneurial success by developing customized communication platforms for a number of Fortune 500 companies through Cloverhound, his Charlotte-based venture with an international footprint.

As Cloverhound grows, Stachowicz continues to give back — to his employees, his clients and UNC Charlotte, where his first official profitable startup began. In 2019, he was invited to get involved with campus entrepreneurship through the University’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

