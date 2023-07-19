Charlotte Dance Professor Awarded Research Fellowship From The New York Public Library 

UNC Charlotte Associate Professor of Dance Kim Jones has been awarded a research fellowship from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts’ Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Jones was one of six fellows chosen to receive this prestigious grant, which this year focuses on modern dance pioneer Martha Graham and her company as it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

For several years, Jones’s research has centered around “lost” works and aspects of modern dance. In 2012-2013, she reimagined Martha Graham’s Imperial Gesture (1935), and in 2016 she reconstructed Paul Taylor’s Tracer (1962). In 2019, Jones began to research the life and work of Choi Seung-Hee, an artist who is regarded as the first Korean modern dancer. Part of this project has been a reimagining of Choi Seung-Hee’s work, which was presented at the Dance Department’s 2023 Faculty Dance Concert.

The six-month fellowship will conclude with a symposium on January 26, 2024, at which Jones will present her research.

