UNC Charlotte Campus Startup Goes Long With South Korean Investment

What began as a startup venture on the UNC Charlotte campus is making global headlines. Entrepreneur extraordinaire Ryan Kennedy ’04 heads Atom Power, an innovative enterprise revolutionizing electrical vehicle charging technology, which last year received endorsement and investment from South Korea’s largest conglomerate, SK Group. This giant backer of Samsung announced a $100 million investment in Kennedy’s groundbreaking company.

Atom Power’s supercharged success wasn’t pre-ordained. It results from several fundamental anchors Kennedy developed and refined as an undergraduate.

MORE >>>