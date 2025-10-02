Charlotte Belk College Connects Faculty With Board Members To Drive Economic Forces

The UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business marked its essential role as an economic driving force for the Charlotte region earlier this month, as it welcomed new faculty members and unveiled a new video, “Top-Tier Research, Real-World Results — The Belk College Difference.”

“As an alum of the Belk College, I’m beaming with pride with what I see here, with the growth that is happening within the Belk College and with knowing that the talent that is coming out of this school is really leading what is happening in the Charlotte business community,” said Belk College Board of Advisors Chair Kimberly Moore-Wright ’95, chief teammate officer with Truist, one of the college’s and University’s key corporate partners.

Dean Richard Buttimer encouraged board members and faculty in attendance at the gathering at CO-LAB at UNC Charlotte Center City to continue to explore ways to partner with each other.

“I hope you’ll use this opportunity as faculty to leverage the corporate and industry partnerships that we’ve developed through our board members,” Buttimer said. “Board members, I hope you will get to know some of our faculty and use their expertise in your businesses because they are here to be part of the economic driving forces of the city of Charlotte.”

