Charlotte Latinx/A/O Alumni Network Hosts Bachata Brunch Oct. 12

October 12, 2025 / 11:00 AM-2:00 PM

Popp Martin Student Union 340 / 8845 Craver Road / Charlotte, NC 28223

Kick off Niner Nation Week: Homecoming 2025 with sabor (flavor), ritmo (rhythm), and comunidad (community) at the 2nd Annual Bachata Brunch, hosted by the Latinx/a/o Alumni Network!

Not only will attendees enjoy a Chef-curated custom brunch menu, tickets also include a dynamic dance performance by Rodrigo ’19 and Wendy Jimenez, co-owners of RW Latin Dance Co., and a full hour of Bachata dance instruction from the esteemed performers. Music will be provided by a live DJ spinning Bachata beats, and 21 and older attendees will enjoy a wine-based Sangria and Mimosa bar.

Whether you’re reuniting with fellow Niners, making new memories, or just soaking up the rhythms of community, this event is the perfect way to start Niner Nation Week: Homecoming. All are welcome!

MORE >>>