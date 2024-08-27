Charlotte Captain Ian Pilcher Named Defensive Player Of The Week

Following the 3-0 season-opening win over Davidson, UNC Charlotte senior captain Ian Pilcher has been named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week and senior forward was selected as an AAC Honorable Mention selection, as announced by the league Monday afternoon.

Pilcher, who began his senior campaign by receiving the AAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year award, scored Charlotte’s first goal of the year with a header in the 52nd minute. The Charlotte, N.C., native capitalized on a corner kick from Grant Stewart to break the 0-0 tie. Additionally, Pilcher was the only field player to log all 90 minutes in the shutout as the 49ers’ back line held the Wildcats to just four total shots and none on-target.

Larsen, the team’s leading points scorer last season, again led the team in points. The 6-foot-4 forward had a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win. The Oslo, Norway native set up a fantastic Filip Jauk goal in the 67th minute, sending in the final pass, a low cross, before Jauk fired it into the back of the net. In the 81st minute, Larsen scored a goal off his only shot attempt of the night, beating the keeper near post after a cross from Daniel Moore.

Both Pilcher and Larsen were 2024 preseason all-conference selections ahead of the year.

This week, the Niners (1-0) travel to Syracuse, N.Y. to play the Orange on Thursday, August 29 at 8 p.m. Syracuse was ranked No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, and the Orange have started the season 2-0 after wins against Colgate and Niagara.

