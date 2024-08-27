Charlotte Coach Courtney Breault Hires A Champion In Paige Halstead

Charlotte Softball head coach, Courtney Breault, announced Paige Halstead as an assistant coach on her softball staff on Monday.

“I am extremely excited to announce the addition of Paige Halstead and to our staff,” said Breault.

PAIGE HALSTEAD

Halstead, a former elite college softball player with championship and Team USA experience, is joining the staff as an assistant coach.

“Paige will serve as an assistant coach, focusing primarily on the development of our catchers,” said Breault. “She has played at the highest level and brings championship experience to our program. She has proven to be a very talented coach, focusing on catching-specific techniques and mental training. Paige will make an immediate positive impact on our program.”

Halstead, originally from Rancho Cucamonga, CA, spent four seasons with the UCLA Bruins in college as a starting catcher (2016-19). In her time as a Bruin, Halstead started in 196 games behind the plate, posted a .268 average on 136 hits, racked up 13 home runs, and posted a .989 fielding percentage across four seasons. She also won a College World Series Championship with the Bruins in 2019, where she started at catcher in all five UCLA victories.

Between her seasons at UCLA, Halstead was a frequent member of Team USA (2015-17). In her time on the international stage, Halstead represented the United States five times:

Junior World Cup of Softball (2015),

Junior Women’s World Championship (2015),

World Cup of Softball (2016-17),

WBSC Women’s World Championship (2016).

Her best performances were at the WBSC Junior Women’s World Cup (2015) where she went 4-8 with 5 RBI and had zero errors on 36 chances, as well as going 4-6 with 3 RBI at the World Cup of Softball (2016) the following year.

Since her time as a Bruin, Halstead has played softball for Athletes Unlimited as well as being the first woman to collaborate with All Star Sports on a line of softball catching gear. She is also a co-founder of the Make Waves Foundation whose mission statement is “to positively contribute to the empowerment and success of student athletes in their journey through athletics and life.”

