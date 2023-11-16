Charlotte Center for Integrated Care: Guides To The Right Therapist

Therapy works best when you have the right mindset. In this hour-long workshop, the UNC Charlotte Center for Integrated Care will guide you through selecting the right therapist for you and preparing for your therapy journey. Sessions will be held Thursdays from 11:00-12:00. In-person and virtual options are available.

Thursday, November 16 2023 at 11:00 AM EST to

Thursday, November 16 2023 at 12:00 PM EST

Price Center for Counseling and Psychological Services

MORE >>>