Honeywell STEM Academy’s Belief System Session At Central Piedmont

The Honeywell STEM Academy Scholars Program invites you to enhance your interpersonal skills at The Belief System Session: Relationships and Our Belief.

November 28

3:30 p.m.

Central Campus – Overcash – Tate Hall

Open to all students, faculty, and staff, this session provides a unique platform to learn from a panel about integrating belief systems with communication styles for improved relationships in every facet of life. Seize the chance to engage with experts and refine your social skills.

Students may register here.

