ESPN Announces Famous Toastery As Title Sponsor Of Charlotte Bowl

ESPN Events today announced that Famous Toastery will be the title sponsor of ESPN Events’ 2023 bowl game in Charlotte, N.C. The Famous Toastery Bowl will be played on Monday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 pm ET at the Charlotte 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium and will air on ESPN.

One of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Famous Toastery Bowl was created when the Bahamas Bowl announced that it will not be held in 2023 due to stadium renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau. The bowl, which traditionally features teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA, is expected to return to The Bahamas in 2024.



The Famous Toastery Bowl represents the company’s first-ever sports sponsorship.



“The Famous Toastery Bowl is a perfect showcase for those that are not quite familiar with Famous Toastery and the city of Charlotte,” said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. “We’re extremely proud to be involved with the game and the opportunity it presents to these student athletes.”



“We’re thrilled to have such a beloved locally-based company like Famous Toastery as the sponsor for our college football bowl game in Charlotte,” added Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. “The move to the Charlotte 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium and this sponsorship all came together very quickly, and we are very thankful to have such supportive partners for this bowl game.”



The game match-up and ticket information will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.



For more information, visit FamousToasteryBowl.com.

