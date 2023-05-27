Charlotte Computer Science Major Awarded Shumaker Undergraduate Diversity Science Scholarship

Sophie Tanker, a junior computer science major at UNC Charlotte, is one of the first two recipients of the inaugural Shumaker Undergraduate Diversity Science Scholarship.

The scholarship, presented by the Shumaker Law Firm, is aimed at promoting diversity in the field of patent law. In addition to the $5,000 award, recipients receive hands-on experience in the field of patent preparation and prosecution through a paid summer internship with the firm.

MORE >>>