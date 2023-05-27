Charlotte’s Formula SAE Team Ranked #10 At International Competition

UNC Charlotte’s Formula SAE team, 49ers Racing, returned this weekend from the SAE International Collegiate competition at Michigan International Speedway, where they placed in the top 10. Competing against 119 other teams from across the globe, 49ers Racing earned impressive rankings in multiple events, including second in fuel economy, third in endurance and ninth overall.

Tyler Stover, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and engineering science for the William States Lee College of Engineering, serves as the team’s faculty mentor and accompanied the students to Michigan.

“During the review portion, the judges stopped by our paddock and gave the team some really informative and detailed feedback,” said Stover. “The main judge stated we scored extremely high and improved over last year.”

MORE >>>