Attention high school Juniors, Seniors, prospective dance majors, and families! Join in for FALL FEST 2024 — Saturday, September 28th @ 1-4pm. Our annual day of dance classes, performances, and conversations with UNC Charlotte Department of Dance faculty and students is just around the corner! The afternoon follows @unccharlotte Open House and is FREE, but registration is required. Sign up TODAY and we’ll see you on the dance floor!

MORE >>>