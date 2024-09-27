Chris Gonyar Named Charlotte Interim Associate Vice Chancellor

As a two-time alumnus, and part time faculty, it has been said that Chris Gonyar ’05, MPA ’07 bleeds green.

Now, as the University’s interim associate vice chancellor for safety and security, he is responsible for the coordination and oversight of the plans and programs that protect lives and property, prevent accidents and incidents and preserve the learning environment and business operations of the University. This includes police and public safety, threat assessment, environmental health and safety and emergency management.

Gonyar had served as director of emergency management at UNC Charlotte since 2014. In that time, he led the development of a full fledged Office of Emergency Management, including establishment of the University’s NinerAlerts program and crisis response protocols and worked across campus to develop critical partnerships, including the cross-divisional Incident Management Team.

Gonyar was named Employee of the Year for Safety and Heroism in 2021.

“I love UNC Charlotte, because it is always growing,” Gonyar said. “There are always opportunities to build new programs, initiatives and projects. It is a place where you can put your stamp on the work being done.”

Prior to joining his alma mater as a staff member, he served as an emergency management consultant with Tetra Tech (formerly Beck Disaster Recovery, Science Applications International Corporation, Leidos). In this role, Gonyar worked with jurisdictions and organizations across the country on a variety of emergency management planning and exercise initiatives. During his time at Tetra Tech, he focused on continuity of operations, planning for functional needs populations, emergency management in higher education and Homeland Security Exercise Evaluation Program compliant exercises and training. In 2019, Gonyar was awarded the Certified Emergency Manager designation from the International Association of Emergency Managers.

Gonyar first moved to Charlotte from Vermont in 2000. Unsure of exactly what made him decide to move so far, he said UNC Charlotte became a special place.

“I just loved the campus and closeness of the city,” Gonyar said. “Anything you needed could be found at any time of day or night.”

During his time as an undergraduate, Gonyar was very active in student government. He served as chief of student counsel for two consecutive years and as attorney general of the North Carolina Student Legislature. He graduated with dual bachelor’s degrees in history and political science in 2005. He continued on to earn a Master of Public Administration in 2007.

“Probably my proudest moment as a student was being the honorary bell ringer for the 2007 spring commencement,” recalled Gonyar.

