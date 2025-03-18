Charlotte Demonstrates How Its Academic Research Can Enhance National Security

UNC Charlotte hosted a delegation from Fort Bragg to demonstrate how the University’s cutting-edge academic research could benefit the military’s need for technological innovation to enhance national security.

Representatives from U.S. Army Forces Command, XVIII Airborne Corps and 1st Special Forces Command visited the University; they included Maj. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson, commanding general, 1st Special Forces Command; Brig. Gen. John Cogbill, deputy commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps; Col. Travis Hartman, Ph.D., chief technology officer of U.S. Army Forces Command; Rob Braun, chief technology officer of the XVIII Airborne Corps; Amanda Mercier, chief technology officer of 1st Special Forces Command; and Capt. Eleanor Manning, deputy innovation officer of the XVIII Airborne Corps.

“As the military continues to innovate and evolve, UNC Charlotte, a Carnegie Research 1 institution, stands ready to contribute to the development of technologies that will shape the future of national defense,” said John Daniels, vice chancellor, Division of Research, in welcoming the delegation, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the University and military in exploring ways to drive innovation that supports national defense and security.

Key University research presentations featured:

Glenn Boreman, chair of the Department of Physics and Optical Science , who showcased UNC Charlotte’s advancements in the fields of laser and optics research, sparking conversations about the potential military applications of these technologies

Jim Gafford, from the Energy Production and Infrastructure Center, provided insights into EPIC's role in driving innovations in energy systems

, provided insights into EPIC’s role in driving innovations in energy systems Artur Wolek, Andrew Willis, Soumitra Joy, Amir Ghasemi, Dipankar Maity and Fareena Saqib, from the departments of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science , who provided a brief overview of Charlotte’s research in the areas of unmanned and autonomous systems, aerial vehicles, battery complexity and edge computing

, who provided a brief overview of Charlotte’s research in the areas of unmanned and autonomous systems, aerial vehicles, battery complexity and edge computing Ahmed Helmy, from the College of Computing and Informatics, introduced Charlotte’s research in data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity

Additional University personnel involved in the visit included Mesbah Uddin, Faculty Fellow for Defense Research Initiatives and professor of mechanical engineering and engineering science; Rick Hudson, University national security liaison and senior project manager in the College of Computing and Informatics; and Laura Peter, executive director for technology transfer, along with associate deans of research Brid Mullany from the William States Lee College of Engineering, Adam Reitzel from the Klein College of Science, and Beth Whitaker from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences.

Hendrick Motorsports leaders, including Scott Lampe, president, Hendrick Motorsports Technical Solutions; and Rhegan Flanagan, director of government programs, joined the military delegation for a discussion on innovation and collaboration from the race industry perspective. With facilities located just five miles apart, Hendrick Motorsports and UNC Charlotte maintain a strong relationship, particularly between the racing teams and the University’s renowned motorsports program. Beyond technology, Hendrick Motorsports supports fostering the next generation of Charlotte engineering students and academic research through sponsorships, internships, mentoring and material support for the University’s Formula SAE teams, which compete at the highest level of collegiate motorsports.

“There are a lot of similarities between the high-pressure environments that the troops and race teams operate within,” Lampe said. “You have to be able to solve complex problems in high-stress environments and develop products that consistently perform in demanding conditions. We are grateful to have supportive organizations such as UNC Charlotte who understand the challenges and continually help us look for ways to protect our soldiers and expand their capabilities.”

Leaders from Fort Bragg share a similar perspective.

Maj. Gen. Ferguson noted, “Sharing cutting-edge ideas between academia and U.S. Army Special Operations is one of the best ways to identify the most effective next generation technology. And it is through these critical relationships that we find creative and unique solutions to complex problems that benefit both industry leaders and the warfighter, respectively.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher for the warfighter,” said Brig. Gen. Cogbill. “We see partnerships with research institutions like UNC Charlotte as vital to sharpening soldier lethality, increasing survivability and ultimately deterring conflict through sheer technological overmatch. Our soldiers are the best in the world, and they deserve the best equipment and training our nation has to offer.”

Col. Hartman observed, “The breadth and scope of research activities at UNC Charlotte is extremely impressive. The researchers demonstrated a broad range of functions with lasers from microscopic surface manipulation to melting through bricks. This range, from nuance to tremendous power delivery, aligns with many of our initiatives. They have leading advancements in everything from materials science to cyber security and autonomous systems. I look forward to working with Charlotte’s faculty and students, along with Army PEOs, to accelerate the tools and capabilities available to our soldiers.”

About the delegation

Maj. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson has been the commanding general, 1st Special Forces Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, since June 2023. He attended the U.S. Air Force Academy from 1986 to 1990, and upon graduation as a second lieutenant, he cross-commissioned into the U.S. Army. He has commanded at all levels from captain through colonel and served in Army Special Operations units throughout his career. He has deployed in support of Operation’s Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

Brig. Gen. John Cogbill is deputy commanding general for XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He is a 1994 graduate of the United States Military Academy and completed a U.S. Army War College Fellowship at Stanford University. Additionally, he holds a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School. In his current role he is committed to integrating technological capabilities to improve operational efficiency and emphasizes the importance of military-academic collaboration in developing next-generation solutions for warfighters.

Col. Travis Hartman currently serves as the chief technology officer for U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he specializes in military technology integration. His work in improving operational readiness through emerging technologies plays a critical role in advancing the Army’s capabilities, and his leadership is key in developing systems that drive collaborative partnerships between military and academic institutions.

Rob Braun currently serves as the chief technology officer for XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He has more than two decades of experience in military technology integration, positioning him as a crucial figure in fostering closer relationships between military and academic institutions.

Amanda Mercier currently serves as chief technology officer for 1st Special Forces Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. A thought-leader in the integration of artificial intelligence and open-source intelligence to improve decision-making in special operations, she co-authored the influential article “Trust the AI, But Keep Your Powder Dry,” which offers a framework for balancing human judgment with machine-driven analysis.

Capt. Eleanor Manning currently serves as the deputy innovation officer for XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She focuses on advancing the development and integration of modern technologies. With a background in engineering and military operations, she works to bridge the gap between innovative research and real-world applications.

