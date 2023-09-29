Charlotte Department Of Music Features Erin Palmer Oct 2

The Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends Concert featuring collaborative pianist Erin Palmer. Palmer, who is completing her Doctor of Musical Arts, will be joined by visiting voice professor Christina Pier, soprano, and UNC Charlotte alumna Jane Parris, violinist, as they perform song cycles by contemporary composers Ingrid Stölzel (To One Beyond Seas) and Katerina Gimon (Songs of Trees) that are based on the poetry of E. Pauline Johnson Tekahionwake.

MORE >>>