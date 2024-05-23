Charlotte Director Kelly Mergeš Wins 2024 Outstanding Teaching Award

Kelly Mergeš, director of Student Niner Media Advising and Support, recently won the 2024 College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences Award for Outstanding Teaching by a Part-Time Faculty Member. She is an instructor in the Communication Studies Department where she teaches an introduction to graphic design course.

Mergeš has been teaching the course, titled “Media Design: Principles & Application” since fall of 2022. In the course, students leave in hand with an online portfolio to promote themselves and their skill sets. They can use this portfolio for the job search or any other endeavors. “It is my goal to have them leave with something that they can use to showcase the work done in all of their classes throughout their college career,” she said.

In her role as a staff member, Mergeš has advised students for over 20 years in Student Niner Media Advising & Support. While she enjoys advising students and leading her professional team, she wanted to share her graphic design knowledge in the classroom. “I meet students where they are. I provide the support they need, monitor their progress and tailor my instruction to help them through challenges,” she said. She is grateful to the Communication Studies Department for giving her the opportunity to share her media experience with the students.

Mergeš earned her bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in Public Relations from Nicholls State University in 1996. She earned her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, Higher Education, in 2020 from UNC Charlotte.

