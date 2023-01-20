Charlotte Director’s Book Called “Illuminating” By Publisher’s Weekly

Blaine Brownell, director of the David R. Ravin School of Architecture, examines the role of the built environment in both the spread and the mitigation of infectious disease historically, currently and in the future in “The Pandemic Effect: Ninety Experts on Immunizing the Built Environment.”

Published by Princeton Architectural Press, this work brings together architects, urban designers, materials scientists and health officials to consider how the design of buildings, spaces and cities can promote public health and protect from future pandemics.

“Physical context plays a significant role in transmitting infectious disease — the cause of approximately one-third of annual deaths worldwide,” Brownell writes in the book’s introduction. “Yet, there is insufficient awareness about the influences of architecture, infrastructure, and the constructed landscape in spreading illness.”

MORE >>>