Internationally Recognized Authority Departs UNC Charlotte

Brook Muller, dean of the College of Arts + Architecture, has announced he will depart the University effective June 30. Lee Gray, professor of architectural history, will become interim dean.

“I would like to thank UNC Charlotte for giving me the opportunity to lead the College of Arts + Architecture,” Muller said. “I have learned so much from its magical constellation of creative disciplines and believe strongly in the mission of the college to promote the arts and design as engines of civic imagination.”

Muller has accepted the role of Charles Eliot Chair in Ecological Design at the College of the Atlantic.

