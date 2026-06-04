Charlotte Douglas International Airport Scholarship Fund Supports Central Piedmont Students

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) announced today the creation of an endowed scholarship called the “Charlotte Douglas International Airport Scholarship Fund” at Central Piedmont Community College to support students pursuing aviation-related careers. This endowment will guarantee that CLT’s charitable impact at Central Piedmont continues indefinitely.

“We are thrilled to be able to support the next generation of aviation professionals through this permanent scholarship fund,” said CLT Airport CEO Haley Gentry. “By creating an endowed scholarship at Central Piedmont, we’re not only investing in students today, but ensuring that CLT’s commitment to education, workforce development and our community continues for generations to come.”

Since 2019, the Aviation Department has raised over $317,000 for Central Piedmont Opportunity Scholarships through its popular CLT Runway 5K — more than doubling the original goal. The Oct. 18, 2025, race was another record-breaking event. It sold out in less than three hours, attracted over 1,600 participants and raised $90,930.

Endowed scholarships are established to provide ongoing support in perpetuity, with funds invested to generate annual scholarship awards for students today and in the future.

So far, 30 students from Mecklenburg County have been provided CLT Airport Opportunity Scholarships.

“We are incredibly thankful for Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s sustained investment in Central Piedmont students and their futures,” said Lisa Schlachter, chief philanthropy officer at Central Piedmont. “By covering tuition, program-required fees, and books, this scholarship expands access to aviation career pathways for students with financial need—opening doors to stable, meaningful employment while creating long-term opportunity for our region.”

As it funds the endowed scholarship, CLT will continue to donate $20,000 annually to support Opportunity Scholarships. Already, $70,930.33 from last year’s proceeds has been earmarked to start the endowed scholarship fund.

This year’s CLT Runway 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Registration opens Aug. 1.

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