The NC Scholars of Global Distinction Program Is Accepting Applications From Central Piedmont Students
The NC Scholars of Global Distinction is a statewide program that helps you build intercultural awareness and understand the global relevance of your college studies. Applications are now open through Friday, June 26.
Why it matters:
- You’ll earn a résumé‑building credential and develop leadership skills valued by employers.
- The Charlotte region is home to more than 950 foreign‑owned firms employing more than 65,000 workers, making global skills a competitive advantage.
About the program:
- The NC Scholars of Global Distinction is a partnership between UNC Chapel Hill and North Carolina community colleges.
- The program is designed to prepare students for the 21st‑century workforce through global competencies and experiences.
Learn more:
- Email Lauren Jackson or the visit this webpage.