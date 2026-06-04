The NC Scholars of Global Distinction Program Is Accepting Applications From Central Piedmont Students

The NC Scholars of Global Distinction is a statewide program that helps you build intercultural awareness and understand the global relevance of your college studies. Applications are now open through Friday, June 26.

Why it matters:

You’ll earn a résumé‑building credential and develop leadership skills valued by employers.

The Charlotte region is home to more than 950 foreign‑owned firms employing more than 65,000 workers, making global skills a competitive advantage.

About the program:

The NC Scholars of Global Distinction is a partnership between UNC Chapel Hill and North Carolina community colleges.

The program is designed to prepare students for the 21st‑century workforce through global competencies and experiences.

Learn more:

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