Seb Cave, Frazer Jones, and Justin Matthews Named To Division I PING East All-Region Team

Seb Cave , Frazer Jones , and Justin Matthews of Charlotte Men’s Golf have been named to the Division I PING East All-Region Team, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Saturday (May 30). 150 players across six regions and 81 schools earned all-region honors this season.

“It is a tremendous honor for these three guys to be named to the all-region team,” said Head Coach Ryan Cabbage . “This recognition celebrates their great work ethic and the success we had as a team this season.”

Justin Matthews finished tied for fifth individually at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at six under par (207) as the top finisher for Charlotte. Matthews’ season stroke average of 70.10 set a new program record, surpassing Seb Cave’s 70.67 which was set last season. Matthews also ended the season ranked 70th in the Scoreboard individual rankings ahead of Frazer Jones (145th) and Cave (153rd) while recording five top 10 finishes and shooting for par or better in 21 of his 30 rounds played.

Frazer Jones provided a steady presence in the Charlotte lineup throughout the season by tallying three top 10 finishes, highlighted by tying for second at the Bryan Bros Collegiate (202, -11) and for fifth at the Mason Rudolph Championship (209, -4).

Seb Cave’s best performance this season came at The Hayt where he tied for second (206, -10) in a competitive field that included three of the top six teams and six of the top 10 individual players in the country. Later that week, Cave was named the American Conference Golfer of the Week.

Cave, Jones, and Matthews were also named to the American All-Conference Team alongside teammates Chase Cline and Daniel Boone, Jr to total five Niners selected, the most for the program since 2006. Additionally, Ryan Cabbage was named American Men’s Golf Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

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