Charlotte Supports Students In The Research Experiences And Mentorship In Urban Systems (REMUS) Program

The Center for Applied GIScience (CAGIS) at UNC Charlotte is pleased to support students participating in the Research Experiences and Mentorship in Urban Systems (REMUS) program.

As part of their summer research experience, these students are using CAGIS resources to support their work in geospatial research, applied GIScience, data-driven analysis, and urban systems studies. The students are advised by faculty in the Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences (EEGS), and CAGIS is glad to contribute resources that help advance their research activities.

We are pleased to welcome the following students using CAGIS resources this summer:

George Glassner

Afia Lockett

Cameron Golden

Norah Rutkowski

Gabrielle Briz

CAGIS looks forward to supporting their research experience and contributing to interdisciplinary work involving geographic information science, urban systems, and applied problem-solving.

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