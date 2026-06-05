National Science Foundation Funding Charlotte’s Adam Reitzel Lab

Congratulations to Adam Reitzel Ph.D on his new award from NSF/BIO-UKRI/BBSRC “The role of gene copy number variation in host-microbe interactions”. It is a 4-year grant ($1.5M total, $650K to UNC Charlotte) and is a collaborative project with a UK partner.

With funding from the National Science Foundation, the Reitzel lab will use a coastal sea anemone (Nematostella vectensis) to study the impact of copy number variation of key immune genes in the ecological and evolutionary dynamics of this symbiosis.

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