Charlotte Grad Student Kiana Bernard’s Leap Of Faith Landed Her Somewhere Better Than She Imagined

By KIANA BERNARD

If you had told me a year ago that I’d be in graduate school, and thriving, I probably would have laughed. For a long time, the idea of pursuing a master’s degree felt intimidating. I didn’t think I’d be a “good fit.” I’d heard it was expensive, overwhelming and packed with students who had everything already figured out. And honestly, more school didn’t sound all that exciting after completing my undergraduate degree. I was tired, unsure and scared of making the wrong choice.

All of that shifted the moment I started seriously looking into the Belk College of Business at UNC Charlotte.

Out of curiosity (and a little self-doubt), I registered for one of the program’s open houses. I told myself I was “just going to listen,” not necessarily ready to commit. However, when I walked into that room and was surrounded by faculty, staff, current students and other prospects, something changed. I could picture myself sitting in those seats, taking classes, asking questions and growing. The environment felt welcoming and natural, yet professional and sophisticated at the same time. It didn’t feel like a place I had to fit into. It felt like a place ready to grow with me.

Not long after that event, I decided to take what felt like a leap of faith and apply.

Fast forward: I’m now two semesters into my program and serving as an M.S. in Management Ambassador, something I never imagined I’d have the confidence to do. Graduate school has stretched me, shaped me and taught me more about myself than I expected. I’ve gained new skills, a stronger sense of direction and a deeper belief in what I’m capable of.

What I love most about the Belk College of Business is how invested the professors are in your success. They don’t want you to simply earn a degree. They want you to understand the material, ask questions, challenge ideas and walk away with real-world skills. What you put in is truly what you get out, but you’re never doing the work alone.

I’ve learned how to balance school and work, manage deadlines, collaborate with people from different backgrounds and step into leadership roles I never pictured myself taking on. And what’s even better? Every step of the journey has reminded me that I belong here.

If you’re a prospective student wondering if grad school is too expensive, too difficult, too time-consuming or just “not for someone like you,” I want you to hear this clearly: I had all the same thoughts. I was scared too. But this leap of faith has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

Choosing UNC Charlotte and the Belk College of Business gave me a community of like-minded people, a challenge and a clearer vision of my future. Graduate school isn’t always easy, but it is worth it, because sometimes the place that feels intimidating at first ends up being the place you grow the most.

If I can do it, and truly enjoy it, you absolutely can too. And who knows? Maybe your leap of faith will land you somewhere even better than you imagined.

MORE >>>