Charlotte’s Babak Parkhideh And Rosario Porras-Aguilar Get NCInnovation Grants To Propel Economic Growth In North Carolina

Two UNC Charlotte researchers are recipients of new grants from NCInnovation for the promise of their pioneering work to be commercially viable and its potential to propel economic growth in North Carolina.

Babak Parkhideh, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, William States Lee College of Engineering, and Rosario Porras-Aguilar, associate professor of physics and optical science, Klein College of Science, represent the fifth and sixth NCInnovation grants to UNC Charlotte across three award cycles that began with pilot grants in spring 2024.

Founded to assure North Carolina’s world-class public universities remain national leaders in research and development while accelerating the state’s rate of converting research breakthroughs into commercial success, NCInnovation has to date invested a total of $29 million in research at UNC System institutions that is advancing the state’s innovation ecosystem. This includes $10 million in the latest round of awards approved unanimously by the NCInnovation Board of Directors for 13 projects at 11 North Carolina public universities.

Strengthening manufacturing and utility reliability with trouble-predicting technology

Parkhideh and his team will further work underway to develop specialized monitoring tools for power grids, factories and renewable energy systems that predict equipment failure before operations are impacted. By analyzing electrical signals and system behavior, the technology identifies early warning signs that are nearly impossible to detect manually. This helps companies schedule maintenance strategically, reduce costs and improve reliability. For manufacturers and utilities across North Carolina, it means fewer outages, stronger system performance and more resilient infrastructure. With NCInnovation support, the team will prepare this technology for real-world testing and help position North Carolina as a leader in advanced reliability solutions.

Speeding the rate of discovery with powerful, cost-effective lab equipment enhancements

Porras-Aguilar’s team, with NCInnovation funding, will refine the design of a small, attachable device that turns a standard microscope into a powerful 4D imaging system, capturing depth, movement and structural changes in real time that traditional imaging tools don’t always register — for a fraction of the cost of purchasing more powerful equipment. This tool’s broad potential use encompasses pharmaceutical research, life sciences, materials engineering and medical diagnostics, and will help smaller labs, teaching institutions and early-stage companies make discoveries faster. NCInnovation funding also provides the team with resources to prepare for partnerships with imaging manufacturers.

