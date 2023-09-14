Charlotte Honors College Student Gets A Perfect Fit Internship

Mariah Manley was one of 43 students selected for the Nonprofit Internship Program through the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

She originally applied for three of the internships and received two interviews but no offers.

“I did get upset, but instead of me being sad, I have a 24-hour rule where after 24 hours of feeling that way, you have to get over it,” said Manley. “We have to move on. We have to get back to the mentality of applying for more.”

And that’s exactly what she did. She kept applying to additional internships. In March, she received another email from the foundation announcing five additional internships. She applied again and received an offer from Public Schools First NC which ended up being a perfect fit for Manley.

