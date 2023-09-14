Charlotte Sets Records For Student Enrollments

This fall, UNC Charlotte welcomed to campus its largest-ever class of first-time college students. In combination with new highs for graduate and international students, and along with those transferring from other institutions, they pushed Charlotte’s total enrollment to 30,298. With this achievement, second only to the University’s record-breaking enrollment in fall 2021, UNC Charlotte’s undergraduate student enrollment continues as the second-highest for the UNC System’s 17-member institutions — and defies a trend toward declining enrollments underway in several regions of the country.

“Students are choosing UNC Charlotte for high-quality academics and research opportunities, the co-curricular and extracurricular options available to them — and much more,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Charlotte is designated by U.S. News & World Report as the best city in North Carolina for young professionals and is ranked in the nation’s top 10. Through the University’s deep connections to Charlotte’s innovative tech, health care and financial industries as well as its vibrant cultural scene, students can envision themselves thriving here during and after college. UNC Charlotte is truly Charlotte’s great university.”

MORE >>>