Charlotte Faculty Nominated For Teaching Excellence Awards

Six UNC Charlotte faculty are vying for two teaching excellence awards.

For the Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence, finalists are Paula Connolly, professor, English; M. Lyn Exum, associate professor, criminal justice and criminology; and Amy Good, associate professor, reading and elementary education.

Deborah Beete, senior lecturer, public health sciences; Jeanne-Marie “Ree” Linker, lecturer, mathematics and statistics; and Hannah Peach, assistant teaching professor, psychological science, are this year’s finalists for the UNC Charlotte Award for Teaching Excellence.

Recipients for each award will be announced Friday, Sept. 22, during a reception in the Popp Martin Student Union Multipurpose Room.

