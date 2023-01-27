Charlotte Hosts Arts And Policy Research Panel On Historic Cairo Feb 3

The School of Architecture and College of Arts + Architecture jointly welcome May Al Ibrashy + Ahmed Mansour + Ahmed Zaazaa for a panel discussion on the arts, conservation, community engagement, heritage, and policy research in historic Cairo. This will be followed by an informal open discussion on collaboration, exchange, and interdisciplinarity and engagement in the field of heritage.

February 3, 2023 – 12:30 PM

Boardman Auditorium, Storrs

Webinar attendance available.

