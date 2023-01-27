New Book From Charlotte Dean Explores Race Through Dave Brubeck’s Music

A new book by Dr. Kelsey Klotz, lecturer in music and Assistant Dean for Inclusive Excellence in the College of Arts + Architecture, explores the creation, manifestation, and interpretation of “whiteness” in mid-century America through the study of jazz musician Dave Brubeck. Dave Brubeck and the Performance of Whiteness, published by Oxford University Press, examines the white “cool jazz” pianist’s career, music, and reception in the 1950s and 1960s to broadly consider racial power dynamics in jazz music and the society at large.

