Charlotte Ice Hockey Club Kicks Off Season At UNC Wilmington Sep 13

UNC Charlotte’s very own ice hockey club will mark its 21st season this academic year. The team, founded in 2003 by several enthusiastic students who loved the sport, began its league on a minor scale making a name for themselves amongst the Charlotte community. As time passed, they joined the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Since joining the ACCHL Division II in 2015, the team has reached the playoffs six times and brought home the ACC Championship title in 2018.

The team is currently led by defenseman Sean Roach, serving his first year as captain. Roach, a junior, brings years of experience and leadership skills to the role.

The team currently has 25 players but continues to actively recruit new talent. It will hold open tryouts at noon, Saturday, Aug. 24, and at 8 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 25. Interested players can submit a recruitment form on the ice hockey club’s website.

The upcoming 20-game season promises some exciting matchups against UNC Wilmington, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest and Appalachian State University.

The season kicks off at UNC Wilmington, Friday, Sept. 13, with the home opener against Wake Forest scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11.

The team will host the prestigious Outdoor Classic against Appalachian State University at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte = Friday, Nov. 22. Tickets will be available for purchase following the Charlotte Knight’s baseball season.

