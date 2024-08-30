Owen Cooks Brings His Strategic Vision To A Vice Chancellor Position At Charlotte

Owen Cooks has been appointed UNC Charlotte’s associate vice chancellor for facilities management. He will assume his duties Sept. 16.

Cooks will lead more than 450 employees in the Department of Facilities Management in planning, building, operating and maintaining the University’s buildings and land. He will report directly to Rich Amon, vice chancellor of business affairs.

“I am excited to welcome Owen Cooks to the University and the business affairs team,” said Amon. “He joins the University at an important time as we finalize the 10-year master plan and are in the process of several major construction projects. His strategic vision, coupled with strong leadership skills and extensive experience, will be a great asset as we implement the master plan and provide excellent facilities services to campus.”

Cooks joins the University from the UNC System, where he served as director of campus planning and space utilization and was responsible for coordination of systemwide campus planning and real estate transactions.

Prior to the UNC System, Cooks had 30 years of higher education facilities experience including serving as the assistant vice chancellor for planning, design, construction and real estate at the University of Pittsburgh;, associate vice chancellor for facilities at Winston-Salem State University; and in a variety of facilities management roles at Purdue University.

Cooks holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design and a master’s degree in higher education management from Purdue University. He succeeds Rich Steele, who accepted the role of chief executive officer of the National Association of College Auxiliary Services.

