Charlotte Is A Pivotal Research Resource With Oerlikon AM Donation

Oerlikon AM, one of the world’s leaders in metal additive manufacturing, recently donated an industry-grade metal additive manufacturing machine to William States Lee College of Engineering’s Department of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science.

“We recognize the critical role of additive manufacturing in American industry,” said Luke Dee, Oerlikon AM’s process engineering manager at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina. “UNC Charlotte’s engineering college will be a pivotal research resource as we continue to lead the technology forward.”

The donated equipment, an M280 laser powder bed fusion system made by Germany’s EOS GmbH, is a commercial-grade 3-D printer. Laser powder bed fusion is an additive manufacturing process that creates 3-D objects by selectively melting metal powder with a laser, layer by layer. This process is used to manufacture components for industries such as aerospace, automotive, power generation and more, where strength, precision and durability are required.

Jaime Berez, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, has research expertise in additive manufacturing. He manages the M280 and is incorporating it as a key tool in his research.

“This manufacturing equipment allows us to conduct research that is relevant to the current needs of industry,” said Berez. “These machines can process alloys that can withstand the high-temperature combustion environment of a jet engine, as well as alloys that can remain chemically inert and safe for biomedical devices. The M280 allows me and other faculty to research in a new realm using advanced materials that are used in current production processes.”

While the M280 is designed to be a powerful tool for industry, producing large batches of parts for commercial use, it provides delicate precision for intricate detail work, which makes it extremely sensitive to its surroundings. It requires a very controlled environment for user safety and part quality.

The W.S. Lee College of Engineering was able to provide a specialized lab space for the equipment with a controlled environment that monitors humidity and limits vibrations. In these labs, engineering faculty and graduate students will be trained by professionals on machine usage and maintenance, ensuring a quality process and safety.

The expansive potential behind AM is leading industry to explore new ways to provide solutions in the future, and engineers are leading that exploration.

“I’m currently researching the health monitoring and performance testing of these AM machines, trying to understand how they succeed and fail when pushed to their limits,” said Berez. “The goal is more repeatable and trustworthy equipment and processes when producing components such as the turbine blades in gas turbine power generators. Charlotte’s a good place to be right now. It’s supporting not just my research, but the future of additive manufacturing overall.”

