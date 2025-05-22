Charlotte Engages The Corporate Community With Charlotte 49ers Ventures

A new revenue-generating enterprise, Charlotte 49ers Ventures, will develop corporate partnerships, brand activations and serve as the official agency for Charlotte Athletics, as announced by Mike Hill, director of athletics.



Kyle Caddell will serve as the agency’s president and chief revenue officer; he comes to the 49ers after more than four years serving in a similar role as president of Clemson’s in-house MMR operation.



“We are incredibly excited about this evolution of our enterprise, particularly in how this new unit will engage the corporate community as well as develop NIL opportunities for our student-athletes,” Hill said. “Having Kyle Caddell lead Charlotte 49ers Ventures is a game-changer for our program, and he is building an all-star team to deliver the strategic results required to compete in today’s college athletics environment.”



Charlotte Athletics will bring multimedia rights representation in-house and directly sell sponsorships in a variety of areas that include, but are not limited to the following:

Arena and Stadium Signage

Facility Integration

Digital Assets

Streamed Broadcasts

Student-Athlete NIL Activation

Campus Partnerships

The new unit will report to Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Relations Scott Byrd, and day-to-day management will be led by Caddell. Before his time at Clemson, Caddell’s experience included stints with the PGA Tour, the Carolina Panthers and the Charlotte Hornets.

MORE >>>