Charlotte Is Driving AI Innovation Reports Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber

UNC Charlotte is leading in defining the future of artificial intelligence. As the Charlotte region’s educational AI leader, the University is advancing AI research, education and ethical implementation to drive innovation with real-world impact. The launch of the Charlotte AI Institute (CLT AI Institute) formalizes UNC Charlotte’s position as a hub for cutting-edge discovery, interdisciplinary collaboration and workforce development.

With a foundation of nationally recognized AI expertise, UNC Charlotte is accelerating research that spans business, health care, science and the arts while preparing the next generation of AI professionals.

“UNC Charlotte is driving AI innovation across research, education and industry collaboration,” said Chancellor Sharon Gaber. “The Charlotte AI Institute will bring together top faculty, students and partners to advance AI in ways that matter. With this initiative, we are shaping AI’s role in society and strengthening its impact in our region and beyond.”

The institute is led by Stephanie Schuckers, Bank of America Distinguished Professor in Computing and Informatics, and George Banks, professor of management and chair of the Department of Management in the Belk College of Business. In addition to facilitating AI research, the institute coordinates internal funding, hosts networking events, convenes experts for major projects and advocates for external funding.

The CLT AI Institute promotes existing AI research and fosters interdisciplinary collaborations to contribute to national and global AI conversations. Leaders will develop a research and innovation plan engaging researchers and industry partners to define key areas of AI expertise and align with broader priorities.

University research centers connected to AI include:

“UNC Charlotte‘s long-standing AI expertise has enabled the University to attract top talent from across the globe,” said John Daniels, vice chancellor for research. “Few institutes are so well connected to industry — and a large city — as CLT AI Institute; we are positioned to draw assets from virtually all disciplines to meet the fast-growing, AI-focused research needs of the competitive greater Charlotte region.”

