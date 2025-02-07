February Work-It Wednesdays At Central Piedmont
Need a Job? Check Out These Recruiting Opportunities!
Note: Employers are subject to change. Please click the event link for the most up-to-date information.
Wed., Feb. 12, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Multiple Campuses
Cato Campus – Annabel Building, First Floor
Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor
Levine Campus – Levine II, Second Floor
Merancas Campus – Merancas IV, First Floor
Wed., Feb. 19, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor
Need help to meet with these employers? Career Services has your back! Check out our resources, make an appointment with a Career Counselor, or read our tips on how to get a job.