Get The Inside Scoop On How To Showcase Your Job Skills At Central Piedmont

Get ready to transform your LinkedIn profile into a career magnet that dazzles recruiters and makes you stand out in the job market. Whether you’re looking for internships, networking opportunities, or that dream job, this session will give you the inside scoop on how to showcase your skills and shine bright

Event Details

This workshop will be led by Rachel Shreve, Emerging Talent Recruiting Manager at PwC , who specializes in hiring diverse and talented entry-level candidates for various roles within the firm. She will share expert insights on how to craft a standout LinkedIn presence that attracts opportunities and helps you make meaningful professional connections.

Don’t miss out on this chance to elevate your professional presence and connect with the experts! Register on Handshake for the virtual link.

To make the best impression, please log in at least 5 minutes early.

If you need accommodation to participate in a student-related meeting or event, email Disability and Access Services ([email protected]) at least 48 hours prior to the event to discuss how we can best accommodate you.

