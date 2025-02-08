Nominations Extended For 2025 Class Of The Charlotte Athletics Hall Of Fame

Charlotte 49ers athletics is accepting nominations for the 2025 class of the Charlotte Athletics Hall of Fame.

Created in 2020, the Hall of Fame recognizes the top student-athletes, coaches and contributors in 49ers history. Nominations are open through Wednesday, Feb. 19.



Eligible individuals who were nominated for the 2023 and 2024 Hall of Fame classes will remain on the ballot and do not require a new nomination. The 2025 class will include a maximum of five inductees.



Membership in the Charlotte 49ers Athletics Hall of Fame is limited to individuals who have brought great distinction to the University, enhanced its reputation, made outstanding contributions in one of the following areas, and meet the following criteria:

An exemplary student-athlete with high athletic achievement A period of no less than five full years must have elapsed since the completion of the student-athlete’s final campaign. Candidate must have earned a varsity letter and must remain in good standing with the University

A coach with a distinguished record and who remains in good standing with the University. Current 49ers coaches are ineligible

An administrator who has made a long-term, exemplary contribution through strong leadership and who remains in good standing with the University. Current 49ers administrators are ineligible

An individual whose contributions have brought distinction to the University’s athletics program.

A complete list of the members of Charlotte’s Athletic Hall of Fame is on the web at https://charlotte49ers.com/honors/hall-of-fame?type=class_induction.

MORE >>>