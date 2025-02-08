Charlotte Master Class With Olga Kern Feb 13

Thu, Feb 13, 2025 | 1pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Internationally touring pianist Olga Kern is widely recognized as one of the great artists of her generation, having won first prize at the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition and a Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, among other major achievements.

On February 13, Kern will conduct a masterclass in the UNC Charlotte Department of Music, which is free and open to the public. Her appearance in the Department is presented in partnership with the Charlotte Symphony.

