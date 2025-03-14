Charlotte Levine Scholar Annabelle Hill On The Shortlist For A Truman Scholarship

Annabelle Hill, a Levine Scholar and member of the Honors College, is a finalist for the prestigious Truman Scholarship.



“Annabelle has capitalized on all the opportunities available to her at Charlotte, from research and study abroad to internships and leadership positions on campus,” said Andrew Keener, assistant director for nationally competitive awards and advising in the Honors College. “Her commitment to public service and promoting positive change is reflective of Niner Nation.”



The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation offers up to $30,000 for graduate study for juniors who demonstrate promising academic potential, outstanding leadership and a commitment to public service. The national recipients will be announced in April.

Hill is a junior from Chattanooga, Tennessee, triple majoring in political science, French and international studies with a concentration in peace, conflict and identity studies. Her academic interests are in international policy and humanitarian service, specifically regarding migration.



“Being nominated for the Truman Scholarship is an incredible honor,” said Hill. “I have spent my undergraduate career preparing to be the best advocate for migrants both inside and outside of the classroom. I view this nomination as a bid of trust in my work and mission that I take very seriously.”



Hill studied abroad in Stellenbosch, South Africa, and in Pau, France, and is a study abroad ambassador on campus with the Charlotte Global Studies Organization. As a member of the UNC Charlotte Model United Nations, she researches migration issues and interns with the University’s external relations and partnerships team.

