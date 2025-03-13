Queens University Honors Kristi Coleman For Exceptional Leadership And Significant Contributions

Queens University of Charlotte proudly recognized Kristi Coleman, chief executive officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) and president of the Carolina Panthers, as the 2024 Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year. The prestigious award, now in its 39th year, honored Coleman’s exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the Charlotte region.

The award ceremony, held on March 6, featured a luncheon at Queens University, celebrating Coleman’s achievements alongside esteemed past recipients, Charlotte business leaders, and Coleman’s family and friends. The event highlighted her journey from audit manager at Deloitte to her current leadership role.

“From our founding as the Charlotte Female Institute in 1857, Queens University has always championed women’s empowerment through education, fostering generations of female trailblazers,” said Queens University President Dan Lugo. “This year’s honoree, Kristi Coleman, is certainly no exception. As one of the most powerful women in the global sports industry and a passionate contributor to our Charlotte community, Kristi exemplifies the character, competence, and leadership we strive to cultivate in our students.”

A trailblazer in professional sports leadership, Coleman’s influence spans across the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, and Bank of America Stadium. Since joining the Panthers in 2014, she has demonstrated remarkable growth, ascending from controller to CFO, then team president, and culminating in her appointment as CEO of TSE. Her role as one of only two female presidents in the NFL is a testament to her remarkable achievements.

The award was presented by last year’s winner, Kandi Deitemeyer, Ed.D., president of Central Piedmont Community College. “It is a privilege to stand here today and recognize Kristi in front of so many from the Charlotte community,” said Deitemeyer. “We’ve seen first-hand the impact she has had on our city. She has dedicated herself to bettering our communities, bolstering our local economy, and reimagining the connection between sports and entertainment for the people who live in our neighborhoods.”

Coleman expressed gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging the support of her family, her dedicated team, and the mentorship of David and Nicole Tepper.

“It’s an honor to be here among so many familiar faces and distinguished guests as I receive this prestigious award,” said Coleman. “It’s been an extraordinary year and I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has made these moments possible. Together, in this amazing city and region, we have the privilege of bringing world-class sports and entertainment to the people of the Carolinas and beyond.”

Coleman’s name has been added to the prestigious list of Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year recipients. In addition to Deitemeyer, past winners include Diane Morais, former president of Consumer and Commercial Banking at Ally Financial Inc; Tanya S. Blackmon, president and founder, Auspen Consulting; Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County Manager; Peggy Brookhouse, former president of Luquire George Andrews (LGA); and Carol Lovin, executive vice president and system chief of staff for Atrium Health.

Visit the Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year website for more information about the event or watch this year’s event.

Photo credit: Tricia Coyne Photography

